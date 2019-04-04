Movies look great in IMAX, but taking in the large screen format can be a bit taxing on your wallet. But how would you like to win a year’s worth of IMAX tickets? Well, now you can, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because the odds of winning are about the same as winning the lottery. But hey, no reward without risk. And by risk I mean posting a photo on social media. For the full Avengers: Endgame IMAX sweepstakes rules, see below,

See that large theater lobby display for Avengers: Endgame in IMAX? That large chunk of corrugated cardboard is your chance towards a full year of IMAX tickets, my friends. Want to know how? Here’s how:

Visit a participating IMAX theatre and locate the exclusive in-theatre IMAX AVENGERS: ENDGAME display in the theatre lobby. Click here for a full list of participating IMAX theatres. Say cheese and snap a picture of themselves in front of it! Upload the photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and include #IMAXSweepstakes in their post. Terms and conditions apply.* Click here to read the official sweepstakes rules.

Note: I’m sure you don’t actually have to say “cheese” when you take the picture, that’s just a suggestion on their part. I doubt they have people standing around monitoring whether or not you say the word “cheese” while snapping a pic. Unless they do…in which case it might be safer to just say “cheese” after all.

Engaging in this activity will automatically enter you in a sweepstakes to win a year’s worth of IMAX tickets. The sweepstakes ends on May 16, 2019, so you should probably get around to taking the pic before then. There will only be one winner, though, so temper your expectations. If you’re wondering how they’ll narrow down the winner, here are the rather dry specifics:

The potential winner of the Sweepstakes will be selected at random by Sponsor or a representative selected by Sponsor, whose decisions are final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes, from among all qualified eligible entries from the list of Entrants who responded to Sponsor’s call to action and included the hashtag #IMAXSweepstakes in their Facebook post, Instagram post or Tweet, or submitted an eligible mail-in entry during the Entry Period. Qualifying eligible Entries are those that comply with these Official Rules and Sponsor’s call-to-action (where applicable). Entries will be determined by checking the list of Entrants who posted on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the appropriate call-to-action and included the hashtag #IMAXSweepstakes. Mail-in entries will be determined by checking the post-mark date and when said mail-in entries were received by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for changes to any Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram function that may interfere with the Sweepstakes or ability of Entrant to timely enter. Sponsor is not responsible for any actions in connection with the postal service, or any mail service that Entrant uses that may interfere with ability of Entrant to timely enter. The drawing date for the Sweepstakes is on May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM PDT in Los Angeles, California. The Winner will be announced on June 3, 2019, at or about 12:00 PM PDT.

Good luck, folks! Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.