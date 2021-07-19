Encanto: Release Date, Cast and More

Go crazy, Disney Animation fans — we’re getting two movies in one year! It’s been a pretty weird time for film releases, with more delays in the past 12 months than we can count. But with things finally getting back on track, it only makes sense that a Disney movie is there to greet us in theaters. Here’s everything you need to know about Encanto.

Encanto Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Thankfully, Encanto’s release date isn’t too far into the future. The film is set for a theatrical release later this year, on November 24. It will arrive just in time for a holiday release, offering families an encouraging nudge back to theaters this Thanksgiving weekend. As of now, there are no plans for the film to be released to Disney+ Premier Access, making it the first Disney release straight to theaters since 2019.

What is Encanto?

Encanto is the 60th film to come from Walt Disney Animation studios, but the first centered on a South American family. The film promises to be a lively musical and follows a magical family in the hidden mountains of Colombia.

Encanto Synopsis

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Encanto Cast

Encanto is led by Stephanie Beatriz who stars as Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal. Beatriz is most famous for her role as Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine but recently appeared as Carla in In The Heights. Beatriz is joined by That 70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, singer-songwriter Adassa, and Orange Is the New Black star, Diane Guerrero.

The film also stars Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Encanto Director, Crew, and More

Encanto comes from the directing team behind Zootopia, Byron Howard, and Jared Bush. Their 2016 film was met with positive reviews from critics and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With them behind the camera and Lin Manuel Miranda’s penchant for winning awards, maybe history will repeat itself.

Miranda will continue his work with Disney Animation as the composer for Encanto, taking care of a soundtrack that will include eight original songs in English and Spanish. Bush penned the screenplay alongside Charise Castro Smith, who’s making her feature film debut. Smith previously worked on the Netflix show, The Haunting of Hill House.

The film is produced by Clark Spencer, who’s been producing films for Disney Animation since 2002’s Lilo and Stitch and most recently served as a studio executive for Raya and The Last Dragon. The film is also produced by Yvett Merino Flores who previously served as production manager on Moana.

Encanto Trailer

A full trailer is still on the way, but here’s a teaser trailer for Disney’s Encanto.