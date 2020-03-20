Earlier this week, NBCUniversal became the first major Hollywood studio to shatter the traditional theatrical window by announcing that some of its films which recently debuted in theaters would be heading to VOD on an accelerated timeline. Each of those films – Focus Features’ Emma., and Universal Pictures’ The Hunt and The Invisible Man – are available to rent today due to the unusual circumstances of the coronavirus, and the filmmakers behind all three movies are participating in live tweets of their respective projects to help celebrate this odd occasion.



Emma., The Hunt, and The Invisible Man Live Tweet Information

First up, Emma. director Josh O’Connor has already started a live-tweet of his new Jane Austen adaptation, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, and more. Think of it like a classic director’s commentary bonus feature, but on a slightly less conventional platform. O’Connor actually acts in the film as well, so I’m sure he’ll have some things to say about the process of directing himself and appearing in his own film. The live tweet for Emma. (yes, the period is part of the official title) is ongoing; it began at 1:30pm EST / 10:30am PST, but you can catch up with O’Connor’s tweets at @JoshOConnor15 and by reading along with the hashtag #EmmaOnDemand after renting the movie through the On Demand service of your choice. (Or, of course, if you managed to see it in theaters already, you can just scroll through that hashtag until your heart’s content.)

Both The Hunt and The Invisible Man were released theatrically by Blumhouse, but if you didn’t have a chance to make it to the theaters to see them because of the coronavirus, now you’ll have the opportunity to not only watch the movies back to back from your own home, but to participate in live tweets with the filmmakers this afternoon. The Hunt, director Craig Zobel’s controversial thriller about a bunch of liberal “elites” hunting several conservative “deplorables” for sport, is up next in today’s live tweet extravaganza, and it will get underway at 7:30 pm EST / 4:30pm PST. Zobel (@craigzobel) and producer Jason Blum (@jason_blum) will presumably be sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the movie as it plays out. You can follow along at #TheHuntMovieAtHome and find out how to rent it here.

And finally, writer/director Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) will be wrapping up the festivities with a live tweet of his new retelling of The Invisible Man, which features a killer lead performance from star Elisabeth Moss. The live tweet begins at 9:30pm EST / 6:30pm PST. You can follow along at the hashtag #TheInvisibleManAtHome and find out how to rent the film here. I wouldn’t be surprised if other people involved in the movies join in on the action today, since everyone should pretty much be hanging out at home anyway, so keep your eyes peeled as they unfold to see who else might pop up.