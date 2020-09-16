Sex and the City followed the exploits of a sex columnist and her horny friends as they navigated intimacy, eroticism and romance in New York City. Now series creator Darren Star is bringing some of that energy to the City of Lights with his new Netflix series.

Emily in Paris follows Lily Collins (Love Rosie, Mirror Mirror) as a young, single marketing executive who suddenly lands her dream job in Paris. What’s a girl to do in the most romantic city in the world? Well, she’s going to hook up with guys, tour the sights, venture outside of her comfort zone, and shake up the office of a French luxury marketing company. Watch the bubbly Emily in Paris trailer for a peek at the series.

Emily in Paris Trailer

I’ll be the first to admit that this series is not even close to my cup of tea. But I can easily see the appeal of a lively series like this, especially for all the women out there who dream of moving to Paris and having the kind of cool job that everyone always wishes they had in a big city.

There are gorgeous sights, handsome dudes, cobblestone streets, tantalizing cafes, and endless fashion that ladies will want to emulate immediately. Basically, the show is going to make you long for a trip to Paris, but since the coronavirus pandemic has made travelers from the United States rather undesirable for the time being, this is probably as close as you’ll get for a long time.

The series also stars Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Emily in Paris arrives on Netflix on October 2, 2020.