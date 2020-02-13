Gordon Bombay will lace up his skates once again.

Emilio Estevez has officially signed on to appear in the Disney+ TV continuation of The Mighty Ducks, reprising his role as the former drunken attorney who cleaned up his act and became a beloved coach of a misfit hockey team. To quote Averman from D2: The Mighty Ducks, one of our country’s finest and most well-respected poets, “Quack Attack is back, Jack!”

We’d been hearing rumblings for a few weeks that Estevez would be back in the new series, which just announced Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham as one of its key leads yesterday. But now Disney has confirmed his casting in a press release, which includes a statement from Estevez about the actor’s return to his most famous role:

“Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

In addition to playing Gordon Bombay, Estevez will also serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode series. Also joining the cast are actors Swayam Bhatia (Succession), Taegen Burns (I Can Only Imagine), Julee Cerda (Homeland), Bella Higginbotham (Troop Zero), Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Maxwell Simkins (The Book of Henry), and De’Jon Watts (The House with a Clock in Its Walls).

NO. CHILL. ??? #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis:

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Interestingly, the same casting breakdown we saw which indicated Estevez would be returning says that Lauren Graham’s character becomes the coach of the new team, so it sounds like Gordon Bombay will just be serving in more of a mentor capacity this time around (maybe similar to Bombay’s old mentor, Jan).

The Mighty Ducks TV series will debut on Disney+ later this year.