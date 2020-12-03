On the December 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what may be the single biggest piece of movie news this year.

Opening Banter: Is this the biggest film industry story of the decade?

In The News:

Ben: Whoa: Warner Bros. to Premiere Its Entire 2021 Slate On HBO Max and In Theaters Ben: What films does this include? Ben: What are the terms of the exclusivity window for HBO Max? Is there the possibility WB changes their mind mid year? Are movie theaters dead? Will they be able to put the genie back in the bottle for 2022? Will other studios follow? (Disney investors meeting next week) What does this mean for Christopher Nolan’s relationship with WB? What could this mean for backend box office deals? Streaming caused tv writers to go on strike to demand a fair stake, so could that happen again?



All the other stuff you need to know: