hbo max ad plan

On the December 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what may be the single biggest piece of movie news this year.

Opening Banter: Is this the biggest film industry story of the decade?

In The News:

  • Ben: Whoa: Warner Bros. to Premiere Its Entire 2021 Slate On HBO Max and In Theaters
    • Ben: What films does this include?
    • Ben: What are the terms of the exclusivity window for HBO Max?
    • Is there the possibility WB changes their mind mid year?
    • Are movie theaters dead?
    • Will they be able to put the genie back in the bottle for 2022?
    • Will other studios follow? (Disney investors meeting next week)
    • What does this mean for Christopher Nolan’s relationship with WB?
    • What could this mean for backend box office deals? Streaming caused tv writers to go on strike to demand a fair stake, so could that happen again?

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Emergency Podcast, Features, Warner Brothers

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.