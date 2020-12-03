Emergency Podcast: Warner Bros’ 2021 Movies Going Direct To HBO Max – Is This The Death Of Movie Theaters?
Posted on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what may be the single biggest piece of movie news this year.
Opening Banter: Is this the biggest film industry story of the decade?
In The News:
- Ben: Whoa: Warner Bros. to Premiere Its Entire 2021 Slate On HBO Max and In Theaters
- Ben: What films does this include?
- Ben: What are the terms of the exclusivity window for HBO Max?
- Is there the possibility WB changes their mind mid year?
- Are movie theaters dead?
- Will they be able to put the genie back in the bottle for 2022?
- Will other studios follow? (Disney investors meeting next week)
- What does this mean for Christopher Nolan’s relationship with WB?
- What could this mean for backend box office deals? Streaming caused tv writers to go on strike to demand a fair stake, so could that happen again?
