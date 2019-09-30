So much of El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel-movie, is shrouded in secrecy. Sure, we know it’s about what happened to Jesse Pinkman after he drove off shrieking like a madman in the series finale. But how many other Bad characters will be making an appearance? It was previously confirmed that Jesse’s old drug-dealing buddies Badger and Skinny Pete would be back, and now we’ve learned about the return of someone else: Old Joe. You might not remember him, as he only appeared in a handful of episodes. But the character, as played by Larry Hankin, is definitely returning, because he now has his own El Camino teaser.

El Camino Teaser

Old Joe made his first Breaking Bad appearance in season 3. The owner of a junkyard called Rocker Salvage, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman turn to Old Joe to help destroy their infamous RV meth lab after Walt’s brother-in-law Hank, a DEA agent, gets too close to busting them. Joe pops-up again in season 5, in which Walt, Jesse, and Mike Ehrmantraut need to obtain a giant magnet in order to destroy some evidence. You may remember that as the moment where Jesse gets to yell “Yeah, bitch! Magnets!”

And now it looks like Old Joe is back for El Camino. In the teaser, he gets a phone call from someone, and it’s safe to assume that someone is Jesse, calling for some help. With the addition of Larry Hankin’s Old Joe, here is who we know for sure is returning from Breaking Bad for El Camino:

Jesse Pinkman ( Aaron Paul ), because, duh, it’s his movie.

), because, duh, it’s his movie. Skinny Pete ( Charles Baker ), one of Jesse’s meth-dealing buddies.

), one of Jesse’s meth-dealing buddies. Brandon “Badger” Mayhew ( Matt Jones ), another meth pal.

), another meth pal. Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a fixer who worked for meth kingpin Gus Fring. Mike’s return is perhaps the most surprising since he died during the course of Breaking Bad. This implies we’re bound to get some flashbacks. Which also means we might see some other dead Breaking Bad characters.

The big question is: will Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White be back? I’m just going to go ahead and say yes because it seems highly unlikely that he wouldn’t return in some capacity. Vince Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad and wrote and directed El Camino, has confirmed that ten characters from the series will appear in the movie. I’m guessing more of these characters will be revealed in more teasers the closer we get to the El Camino release date, October 11.