Netflix has another hit on its hands with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — or at least, they do if you’re willing to take Netflix’s “ratings” at face value. According to the official Netflix account, over 25 million households watched El Camino in its first seven days, making the Breaking Bad feature film starring Aaron Paul as the long-suffering meth maker Jesse Pinkman one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits.

According to the official Netflix U.S. Twitter account, 25,734,392 households watched El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie within its first seven days. That doesn’t beat out Netflix’s first-week record holder, Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, which clocked 30 million views, but it makes El Camino a verified success for Netflix.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was watched by 25,734,392 households in its first seven days pic.twitter.com/FDyPlYc8YO — Netflix US (@netflix) October 23, 2019

It’s no surprise that thousands would tune in to watch Aaron Paul reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman six years after Breaking Bad went off the air. The Emmy-winning AMC series was a landmark hit both critically and commercially, and the hype going into the series’ first feature film was unreal. But let’s take those numbers with a grain of salt — we saw with a previous “record-breaker” Bird Box that Netflix likes to inflate its official numbers (the streamer reported 45 million accounts watched versus Nielsen’s 26 million), and we recently learned that Netflix has different categorizations for its viewers that may affect these ratings. Do these 25 million households include only the “completers” or does it also lump in the “starters” who only watch the first two minutes of a movie?

That we may never find out, because Netflix would rather tweet about its favorite 2000s rom-coms than give us solid, transparent ratings. In the words of the great Jesse Pinkman, we want the science, bitch.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie is written and directed by Vince Gilligan and stars Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Jonathan Banks, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Krysten Ritter, and Bryan Cranston.