Breaking Bad should be renamed Breaking Jesse for the amount of emotional (and physical!) torture poor Jesse Pinkman goes through. As we near the release of the highly anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix is here to remind you just how much suffering Aaron Paul’s extremely unlucky meth cook went through with a music video recapping Jesse’s arc through Breaking Bad. Watch the El Camino music video for the Chloe X Halle song “Enchanted” below.

El Camino Music Video: “Enchanted”

If there’s one thing that Jesse Pinkman’s life is not, it’s “enchanted.” And yet this dreamy track by pop music duo Chloe X Halle suits the tragic events that Jesse experiences, which all started when he teamed up with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) to cook meth. It’s all a downward spiral from there, as the bodies and dead girlfriends pile up and Jesse’s mental well-being nose-dives. It’s a pretty depressing three-minute music video that manages to remind us of what state Jesse Pinkman is in at the beginning of El Camino.

The film is set to pick up after the events of Breaking Bad as, “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law, and his past,” per Netflix’s synopsis. Fans may recall that the series ended with Jesse finally a free man after being imprisoned for months in a Nazi compound in a Chevrolet El Camino, forced to make meth for his captors. The film seems like it will be structured as a man-on-the-run movie, with a hopefully happy ending for Jesse on the horizon. As this El Camino music video reminds as, he’s in desperate need of one.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and will arrive on Netflix on October 11, 2019. The film will air later on AMC, the home of the original series.