Netflix loves catering to the teens, which means every now and then we get a very perplexed cast of serious actors promoting their prestige film with a YouTube reaction video. Breaking Bad was a Peak TV sensation before the era of streaming, but with the upcoming arrival of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the cast must now do their internet due diligence.

Netflix gathered the cast of El Camino in a recreation of the old Breaking Bad meth-making RV to read YouTube comments on the film’s trailer. It’s a pretty lackluster piece of marketing that’s made enjoyable to watch thanks to Aaron Paul’s sheer enthusiasm and willingness to say emphatically say “bitch” every five seconds. Watch the El Camino featurette below.

El Camino Featurette: Cast Reacts to Comments

Never has there been a more serious group of people reading paper print-outs of YouTube comments. None are more serious than Aaron Paul who spends no more than three takes to get Charles Pavlik’s name right — the second because he stutters and the third because someone’s phone goes off. But he’s clearly happy to be back in his breakout role, enthusiastically saying his character’s trademark “bitch” every time a commenter writes it.

It’s a fun video that was shot on the quick at the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere Tuesday, where Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul cast members all united to celebrate the release of Vince Gilligan’s highly anticipated sequel film to his Emmy-winning series.

Aaron Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino, which also stars Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks, Larry Hankin, and Franc Ross.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on October 11, 2019.