‘Eighth Grade’ is Holding Free Screenings Across the Country That Won’t Enforce R-Rating
Posted on Monday, August 6th, 2018 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Despite its title, eighth graders probably won’t be able to see Eighth Grade in theaters. Bo Burnham‘s incisive, incredible film about coming of age in the digital age was saddled with an R-rating thanks to a few errant curse words that the MPAA is unreasonably strict about. But it’s a film that eighth graders should see. And A24 agrees. This week, the studio will be hosting free screenings across the country that won’t enforce the movie’s R-rating to encourage all ages to see this pivotal and powerful movie.
Every so often, a fantastic movie that features a few too many “fucks” will come around to remind us how backwards the MPAA can be when it comes to depicting curse words and frank sexual discussions onscreen. And that’s where Eighth Grade fell into hot water with the all-powerful ratings board, whose R-rating for the film unreasonably bars 13-year-olds from seeing a resonant movie about themselves. Because unlike what its rating suggests, Eighth Grade is not a raunchy comedy that exaggerates the antics of middle schoolers today — on the contrary, it’s as raw and real as it gets. Parents across the country could benefit (though admittedly suffer a bit through the film’s more cringeworthy moments) from taking their kids to see Eighth Grade and kickstart important conversations about body image, identity, and sexual consent. But nope, the MPAA has got to be a remnant of Puritanical times.
Thankfully, A24 gets it. For one day only, the indie studio is holding Eighth Grade free screenings across the country that won’t enforce the R-rating, to encourage kids — and maybe even their parents — to see this important movie.
These first-come, first-serve screenings will take place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in each state, the studio announced. To RSVP for the event, you can email info@A24films.com or contact your local theaters. You can find more information here.
Here is the full list of theaters holding these free Eighth Grade screenings.
- ALABAMA: BIRMINGHAM – SUMMIT 16 at 7:00PM
- ALASKA: ANCHORAGE – REGAL TIKAHTNU COMMONS STADIUM 16 & IMAX at 7:00PM
- ARIZONA: SCOTTSDALE – CAMELVIEW AT FASHION SQUARE at 7:00PM
- ARKANSAS: LITTLE ROCK – COLONEL GLENN 18 at 7:05PM
- CALIFORNIA: SAN FRANCISCO – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MISSION at 7:40PM
- CALIFORNIA: LOS ANGELES – ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD at 8:00PM
- COLORADO: BOULDER – CENTURY 16 at 7:15PM
- CONNECTICUT: HARTFORD – PALACE 17 & ODYSSEY at 7:00PM
- DELAWARE: WILMINGTON – BRANDYWINE TOWN CENTER 16 at 7:00PM
- FLORIDA: WINTER PARK – WINTER PARK VILLAGE 20 at 7:00PM
- GEORGIA: ATLANTA – PHIPPS PLAZA 14 at 7:00PM
- HAWAII: HONOLULU – DOLE CANNERY 18 at 7:00PM
- IDAHO: BOISE – BOISE STADIUM 21 CINEMAS at 7:00PM
- ILLINOIS: CHICAGO – RIVER EAST 21 at 7:10PM
- INDIANA: INDIANAPOLIS – KEYSTONE ART CINEMA 7 at 7:00PM
- IOWA: WEST DES MOINES – CENTURY 20 @ JORDAN CREEK at 7:30PM
- KANSAS: LEAWOOD – TOWN CENTER 20 at 6:15PM
- KENTUCKY: LEXINGTON – CINEMARK FAYETTE MALL 16 at 7:50PM
- LOUISIANA: HARAHAN – PALACE 20 – ELMWOOD at 7:00PM
- MAINE: PORTLAND – NICKELODEON CINEMAS 6 at 7:15PM
- MARYLAND: ANNAPOLIS – HARBOUR 9 THEATRES at 7:00PM
- MASSACHUSETTS: DANVERS – LIBERTY TREE MALL 20 at 7:00PM
- MICHIGAN: GRAND RAPIDS – CELEBRATION NORTH 17 6:45PM
- MINNESOTA: EDEN PRAIRIE – AMC EDEN PRAIRIE 18 at 7:45PM
- MISSISSIPPI: GULFPORT – CINEMARK 16 – GULFPORT at 7:10PM
- MISSOURI: ST. LOUIS – RONNIE’S 20 at 7:00PM
- MONTANA: MISSOULA – ROXY THEATER at 7:00PM
- NEBRASKA: LA VISTA – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE OMAHA at 7:15PM
- NEVADA: LAS VEGAS – TOWN SQUARE 18 at 7:25PM
- NEW HAMPSHIRE: HANOVER – NUGGET THEATRE 4 at 7:00PM
- NEW JERSEY: PARAMUS – GARDEN STATE 16 at 7:00PM
- NEW MEXICO: ALBUQUERQUE – CENTURY RIO 24 at 7:40PM
- NEW YORK: BROOKLYN – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN 7 at 7:30PM
- NORTH CAROLINA: CHARLOTTE – STONECREST @ PIPER GLEN 22 at 7:00PM
- NORTH DAKOTA: FARGO – WEST ACRES 14 at 7:00PM
- OHIO: VALLEY VIEW – VALLEY VIEW 24 at 6:25PM
- OKLAHOMA: OKLAHOMA CITY – QUAIL SPRINGS 24 at 6:45PM
- OREGON: PORTLAND – FOX TOWER 10 at 7:00PM
- PENNSYLVANIA: KING OF PRUSSIA – KING OF PRUSSIA 15 & IMAX at 7:00PM
- RHODE ISLAND: PROVIDENCE – PROVIDENCE PLACE 16 at 7:00PM
- SOUTH CAROLINA: MT. PLEASANT – CINEBARRE – MT. PLEASANT 11 at 7:00PM
- SOUTH DAKOTA: RAPID CITY – AMC CLASSIC RUSHMORE 7 at 7:00PM
- TENNESSEE: KNOXVILLE – PINNACLE STADIUM 18 at 7:00PM
- TEXAS: AUSTIN – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE SOUTH LAMAR at 7:45PM
- UTAH: SALT LAKE CITY – CENTURY 16 – SLC at 7:35PM
- VERMONT: BURLINGTON – MERRILL’S ROXY CINEMAS at 6:40PM
- VIRGINIA: RICHMOND – CRITERION CINEMAS @ MOVIELAND at 7:00PM
- WASHINGTON: SEATTLE – MERIDIAN 16 at 7:00PM
- WEST VIRGINIA: MORGANTOWN – REGAL MORGANTOWN STADIUM 12 at 7:00PM
- WISCONSIN: MEQUON – NORTH SHORE 11 at 7:00PM
- WYOMING: LARAMIE – FOX at 7:00PM
Eighth Grade is currently playing in theaters now.