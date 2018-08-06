Despite its title, eighth graders probably won’t be able to see Eighth Grade in theaters. Bo Burnham‘s incisive, incredible film about coming of age in the digital age was saddled with an R-rating thanks to a few errant curse words that the MPAA is unreasonably strict about. But it’s a film that eighth graders should see. And A24 agrees. This week, the studio will be hosting free screenings across the country that won’t enforce the movie’s R-rating to encourage all ages to see this pivotal and powerful movie.

Every so often, a fantastic movie that features a few too many “fucks” will come around to remind us how backwards the MPAA can be when it comes to depicting curse words and frank sexual discussions onscreen. And that’s where Eighth Grade fell into hot water with the all-powerful ratings board, whose R-rating for the film unreasonably bars 13-year-olds from seeing a resonant movie about themselves. Because unlike what its rating suggests, Eighth Grade is not a raunchy comedy that exaggerates the antics of middle schoolers today — on the contrary, it’s as raw and real as it gets. Parents across the country could benefit (though admittedly suffer a bit through the film’s more cringeworthy moments) from taking their kids to see Eighth Grade and kickstart important conversations about body image, identity, and sexual consent. But nope, the MPAA has got to be a remnant of Puritanical times.

Thankfully, A24 gets it. For one day only, the indie studio is holding Eighth Grade free screenings across the country that won’t enforce the R-rating, to encourage kids — and maybe even their parents — to see this important movie.

These first-come, first-serve screenings will take place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in each state, the studio announced. To RSVP for the event, you can email info@A24films.com or contact your local theaters. You can find more information here.

Here is the full list of theaters holding these free Eighth Grade screenings.

ALABAMA: BIRMINGHAM – SUMMIT 16 at 7:00PM

– SUMMIT 16 at 7:00PM ALASKA: ANCHORAGE – REGAL TIKAHTNU COMMONS STADIUM 16 & IMAX at 7:00PM

– REGAL TIKAHTNU COMMONS STADIUM 16 & IMAX at 7:00PM ARIZONA: SCOTTSDALE – CAMELVIEW AT FASHION SQUARE at 7:00PM

– CAMELVIEW AT FASHION SQUARE at 7:00PM ARKANSAS: LITTLE ROCK – COLONEL GLENN 18 at 7:05PM

– COLONEL GLENN 18 at 7:05PM CALIFORNIA: SAN FRANCISCO – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MISSION at 7:40PM

– ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MISSION at 7:40PM CALIFORNIA: LOS ANGELES – ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD at 8:00PM

– ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD at 8:00PM COLORADO: BOULDER – CENTURY 16 at 7:15PM

– CENTURY 16 at 7:15PM CONNECTICUT: HARTFORD – PALACE 17 & ODYSSEY at 7:00PM

– PALACE 17 & ODYSSEY at 7:00PM DELAWARE: WILMINGTON – BRANDYWINE TOWN CENTER 16 at 7:00PM

– BRANDYWINE TOWN CENTER 16 at 7:00PM FLORIDA: WINTER PARK – WINTER PARK VILLAGE 20 at 7:00PM

– WINTER PARK VILLAGE 20 at 7:00PM GEORGIA: ATLANTA – PHIPPS PLAZA 14 at 7:00PM

– PHIPPS PLAZA 14 at 7:00PM HAWAII: HONOLULU – DOLE CANNERY 18 at 7:00PM

– DOLE CANNERY 18 at 7:00PM IDAHO: BOISE – BOISE STADIUM 21 CINEMAS at 7:00PM

– BOISE STADIUM 21 CINEMAS at 7:00PM ILLINOIS: CHICAGO – RIVER EAST 21 at 7:10PM

– RIVER EAST 21 at 7:10PM INDIANA: INDIANAPOLIS – KEYSTONE ART CINEMA 7 at 7:00PM

– KEYSTONE ART CINEMA 7 at 7:00PM IOWA: WEST DES MOINES – CENTURY 20 @ JORDAN CREEK at 7:30PM

– CENTURY 20 @ JORDAN CREEK at 7:30PM KANSAS: LEAWOOD – TOWN CENTER 20 at 6:15PM

– TOWN CENTER 20 at 6:15PM KENTUCKY: LEXINGTON – CINEMARK FAYETTE MALL 16 at 7:50PM

– CINEMARK FAYETTE MALL 16 at 7:50PM LOUISIANA: HARAHAN – PALACE 20 – ELMWOOD at 7:00PM

– PALACE 20 – ELMWOOD at 7:00PM MAINE: PORTLAND – NICKELODEON CINEMAS 6 at 7:15PM

– NICKELODEON CINEMAS 6 at 7:15PM MARYLAND: ANNAPOLIS – HARBOUR 9 THEATRES at 7:00PM

– HARBOUR 9 THEATRES at 7:00PM MASSACHUSETTS: DANVERS – LIBERTY TREE MALL 20 at 7:00PM

– LIBERTY TREE MALL 20 at 7:00PM MICHIGAN: GRAND RAPIDS – CELEBRATION NORTH 17 6:45PM

– CELEBRATION NORTH 17 6:45PM MINNESOTA: EDEN PRAIRIE – AMC EDEN PRAIRIE 18 at 7:45PM

– AMC EDEN PRAIRIE 18 at 7:45PM MISSISSIPPI: GULFPORT – CINEMARK 16 – GULFPORT at 7:10PM

– CINEMARK 16 – GULFPORT at 7:10PM MISSOURI: ST. LOUIS – RONNIE’S 20 at 7:00PM

– RONNIE’S 20 at 7:00PM MONTANA: MISSOULA – ROXY THEATER at 7:00PM

– ROXY THEATER at 7:00PM NEBRASKA: LA VISTA – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE OMAHA at 7:15PM

– ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE OMAHA at 7:15PM NEVADA: LAS VEGAS – TOWN SQUARE 18 at 7:25PM

– TOWN SQUARE 18 at 7:25PM NEW HAMPSHIRE: HANOVER – NUGGET THEATRE 4 at 7:00PM

– NUGGET THEATRE 4 at 7:00PM NEW JERSEY: PARAMUS – GARDEN STATE 16 at 7:00PM

– GARDEN STATE 16 at 7:00PM NEW MEXICO: ALBUQUERQUE – CENTURY RIO 24 at 7:40PM

– CENTURY RIO 24 at 7:40PM NEW YORK: BROOKLYN – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN 7 at 7:30PM

– ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN 7 at 7:30PM NORTH CAROLINA: CHARLOTTE – STONECREST @ PIPER GLEN 22 at 7:00PM

– STONECREST @ PIPER GLEN 22 at 7:00PM NORTH DAKOTA: FARGO – WEST ACRES 14 at 7:00PM

– WEST ACRES 14 at 7:00PM OHIO: VALLEY VIEW – VALLEY VIEW 24 at 6:25PM

– VALLEY VIEW 24 at 6:25PM OKLAHOMA: OKLAHOMA CITY – QUAIL SPRINGS 24 at 6:45PM

– QUAIL SPRINGS 24 at 6:45PM OREGON: PORTLAND – FOX TOWER 10 at 7:00PM

– FOX TOWER 10 at 7:00PM PENNSYLVANIA: KING OF PRUSSIA – KING OF PRUSSIA 15 & IMAX at 7:00PM

– KING OF PRUSSIA 15 & IMAX at 7:00PM RHODE ISLAND: PROVIDENCE – PROVIDENCE PLACE 16 at 7:00PM

– PROVIDENCE PLACE 16 at 7:00PM SOUTH CAROLINA: MT. PLEASANT – CINEBARRE – MT. PLEASANT 11 at 7:00PM

– CINEBARRE – MT. PLEASANT 11 at 7:00PM SOUTH DAKOTA: RAPID CITY – AMC CLASSIC RUSHMORE 7 at 7:00PM

– AMC CLASSIC RUSHMORE 7 at 7:00PM TENNESSEE: KNOXVILLE – PINNACLE STADIUM 18 at 7:00PM

– PINNACLE STADIUM 18 at 7:00PM TEXAS: AUSTIN – ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE SOUTH LAMAR at 7:45PM

– ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE SOUTH LAMAR at 7:45PM UTAH: SALT LAKE CITY – CENTURY 16 – SLC at 7:35PM

– CENTURY 16 – SLC at 7:35PM VERMONT: BURLINGTON – MERRILL’S ROXY CINEMAS at 6:40PM

– MERRILL’S ROXY CINEMAS at 6:40PM VIRGINIA: RICHMOND – CRITERION CINEMAS @ MOVIELAND at 7:00PM

– CRITERION CINEMAS @ MOVIELAND at 7:00PM WASHINGTON: SEATTLE – MERIDIAN 16 at 7:00PM

– MERIDIAN 16 at 7:00PM WEST VIRGINIA: MORGANTOWN – REGAL MORGANTOWN STADIUM 12 at 7:00PM

– REGAL MORGANTOWN STADIUM 12 at 7:00PM WISCONSIN: MEQUON – NORTH SHORE 11 at 7:00PM

– NORTH SHORE 11 at 7:00PM WYOMING: LARAMIE – FOX at 7:00PM

Eighth Grade is currently playing in theaters now.