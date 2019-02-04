Edgar Wright‘s new horror movie is starting to come together. The Baby Driver director has added Anya Taylor-Joy, star of The Witch and Split, to the cast of the film, which draws inspiration from psychological thrillers like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. Taylor-Joy is practically a seasoned pro at horror and thriller roles at this point, and she’ll no doubt bring that expertise to the part.

Variety has the scoop on Anya Taylor-Joy joining Edgar Wright’s horror movie cast. Variety also reports the title of the movie is Last Nigh in Soho, but Wright recently told us directly that the tile has not been finalized yet. With that in mind, Last Night in Soho could be a working title subject to change. Production on the film is expected to start this summer. Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said when news of the project first broke. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

While Wright has helmed several genre pictures before, they’ve all had comedic undertones. This new film, however, is described as a “straight-up psychological horror-thriller” akin to Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now. Both of those films deal with characters slowly becoming unmoored from reality and quite possibly going insane, so get ready for Taylor-Joy to possibly lose her mind on screen.

Taylor-Joy rose to prominence after her fantastic turn in The Witch, and has appeared in Morgan, Split, Thoroughbreds, and the still unreleased New Mutants. She also reprised her Split role for this year’s big hit Glass. Almost all of these films have psychological or thriller elements, which indicates the actress tends to gravitate towards these sorts of parts. She’s a compelling actress, and I’m excited to see her work with Wright. I’m also excited to see what Wright does with a film like this. He’s already proven himself to be a skilled filmmaker, and while I’m a fan of most of his movies, I have to admit that many of his female characters tend to be relegated to girlfriend/love-interest parts. It’ll be refreshing to see him get away from that and have a female character be the lead of one of his films for a change.