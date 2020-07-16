As Apple TV+ continues to try to make a name for themselves, they keep attracting interesting talent. The latest: Mark Boal, screenwriter of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, is headed to the streaming service with his new series Echo 3. The 10-part series follows two men searching for a woman who went missing near the Columbia-Venezuela border. The series is an adaptation of Israeli TV series When Heroes Fly, and Boal will serve as co-showrunner along with Jason Horwitch.

In Echo 3, “Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

The new Apple TV+ series is an adaptation of the Israeli series When Heroes Fly, which followed “Four former IDF veterans who served together in the 2006 Lebanon War [who] are reunited for a rescue mission in Colombia, where one lives, to find Yaeli (Tayeb), a woman once believed to have died in a car accident after the war.” That series is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s a trailer.

When Heroes Fly

Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue and hails from writer Mark Boal. I know Zero Dark Thirty has its critics, but I continue to maintain that it’s an exceptionally well-crafted film, and Boal’s script is a big part of the reason for that (the other big part is director Kathryn Bigelow, who isn’t involved with Echo 3, sadly).

Boal will serve as showrunner alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch. The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

This is the latest high-profile original from Apple TV+, a nascent streaming service trying to stand out in a world full of streaming services. They recently released the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound, and have several other projects in the works, including Suspicion, Keshet Productions’ drama starring Uma Thurman, and an exclusive television deal with Alfonso Cuarón.