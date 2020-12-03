Earth at Night in Color is not your average nature docuseries. The new Apple TV+ show uses special cameras and a unique editing process to capture crystal-clear footage of animals at night. Normally when shows want to do this sort of thing they rely on night vision, but the Earth at Night in Color process has bright, clear footage that would be pitch-black in other circumstances. Below, check out an Earth at Night in Color exclusive clip featuring some brown bears waking up for the evening.

Earth at Night in Color Exclusive Clip

Behold: animals at night! And in color! This clip from Earth at Night in Color really lives up to the hype – it looks like it was shot at twilight, but in fact, it’s late at night. And yet it looks sharp and clear thanks to the methods used to capture – and then edit – the footage. Here are some details:

Using cutting-edge cameras and a revolutionary editing process, “Earth At Night In Color” presents nature’s previously unseen marvels with striking new clarity. Captured across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, this pioneering work follows the moonlit lives of animals at night, revealing new insights and never-before-seen behaviors into some of our favorite species’ nocturnal habits. The show will also introduce relatively unknown creatures who are sure to become new icons of the animal kingdom.

And hey, if none of that appeals to you, Tom Hiddleston is the narrator! You can hear his very fancy voice describing the actions of animals as they move about in the dark. And that’s really what mother nature is all about, right? The first six episodes of Earth at Night in Color premiere globally on Apple TV+ tomorrow, December 4. An additional six episodes will arrive in 2021. The series is produced by the BAFTA-nominated Offspring Films and executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

Earth At Night In Color is part of a group of new Apple TV+ docuseries. The list includes the already-released Tiny World, narrated by Paul Rudd, which offers “a unique perspective on the natural world, exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet,” and Becoming You, narrated by Olivia Colman, described as ” global child development series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives.” There’s also Long Way Up, the docuseries about the road trip adventures of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.