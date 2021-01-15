Hollywood has been trying to get a new Dungeons & Dragons movie off the ground for a few years now, and now they’re throwing a TV show into the mix as well. A new report states that plans are in motion for a Dungeons & Dragons TV show with John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad tackling some of the scripts. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Chris Pine was in talks to star in the Dungeons & Dragons movie.

When Game of Thrones was on the air and a really big deal, there was lots of talk about what show could be “the next Game of Thrones.” That’s part of the reason why Amazon shelled out approximately ten zillion dollars for a Lord of the Rings TV series. Now, Game of Thrones may be gone (until those spinoffs arrive), but producers are still chasing that high. Which brings us to this latest bit of news courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter: Hasbro and eOne are working on a Dungeons & Dragons TV show.

The show is being developed alongside a new Dungeons & Dragons movie, which will star Chris Pine and be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night). It’s not clear yet how interconnected the TV show will be to the movie, but it seems obvious the powers-that-be want to turn this into a full-blown franchise across multiple platforms. Derek Kolstad is writing some of the Dungeons & Dragons TV series scripts, and THR adds that the producers are “working with and looking for multiple writers to develop various projects set in the fantasy universe.”

Dungeons & Dragons is an ever-popular fantasy role-playing game designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. It was adapted into a terrible movie in 2000, and ever since then, there have been various plans to reboot the concept into a new film. In 2015, Warner Bros. Pictures was working on a new film with Rob Letterman attached to direct. But in 2017, the movie had moved to Paramount. Later, LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay was in negotiations to direct that film at Paramount. But by 2019, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and directors of Game Night, were brought into the adaptation. Earlier this year, Goldstein and Daley announced they had also finished a script for the film, and now they’re on board to helm as well.