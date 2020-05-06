The development of the Dungeons & Dragons movie is taking as long as a really intense D&D campaign. But the feature film adaptation of the beloved role-playing game has gained a new ally with former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, who has boarded the project as a producer in a first-look deal with Entertainment One.

Variety reports that Entertainment One, which acquired Hasbro earlier this year, has struck a first-look agreement with producer and former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham. Entertainment One has taken over production of Hasbro’s library, including the long-in-the-works Dungeons & Dragons movie managed by Wizards of the Coast, a Hasbro subsidiary.

“Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale. In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come,” Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film, said in a statement.

Latcham had a great 13-year run at Marvel Studios, where he executive produced Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He most recently produced 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale. Latcham’s involvement with the Dungeons & Dragons movie adds more weight behind the feature film adaptation inspired by the role-playing game, which Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are currently attached to write and direct for EntertainmentOne and Paramount.

It’s still hard to say what exactly a Dungeons and Dragons movie directed by Goldstein and Daley and produced by Latcham could look like. The appeal of the role-playing game has long been it’s capacity for players’ imaginations, not an established tone or world. It could be a more traditional high fantasy epic like Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones or something outlandish and personal. Goldstein and Daley’s involvement pointed toward a more comedic approach, but Latcham’s resume suggests a more conventional fantasy blockbuster. It will be interesting to see how the movie plays out.