Those lucky enough to see Tenet in theaters have been treated to the first footage from Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune. Weirdly enough, it’s actually a theatrical teaser that announces the impending arrival of the full trailer, which will show up online tomorrow, September 9. But since not a lot of people are going to the movies right now, Warner Bros. has provided a different sneak peek at the movie with a Dune teaser that has a snippet of footage and a certain piece of dialogue that fans will be very excited to hear.

Dune Teaser

Throughout this video, the faces of the all-star cast are revealed, perhaps from posters featuring the characters played by Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson. The faces appear and then fade away like blowing sand. Curiously enough, Zendaya is the only one that blinks as her image comes and goes. Not sure if there’s any secret meaning behind that, but those eyes do have a piercing blue color to them.

As these faces pass by, you hear the voice of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides (glimpsed briefly at the end of the video) saying the Litany Against Fear. It goes:

“Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me. Where the fear has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”

This mantra is spoken in a pivotal moment early in the story when Paul is forced by the oracle-like Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit to reach his hand into a device that inflicts excruciating pain. It’s a test of Paul’s mettle and determines what kind of leader he will become in the future. This scene is a big part of the footage that you see if you catch the theatrical teaser with Tenet. But thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to see more footage from Dune, because the first full trailer will arrive tomorrow to give us a better look at the anticipated sci-fi movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dune:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is currently slated to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020.