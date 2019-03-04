A collection of words that seem as if they don’t belong together: Arcade Fire has recorded a cover version of “Baby Mine” for the live-action Dumbo soundtrack. The song appeared as a lullaby in the original animated Dumbo, and the Arcade Fire’s cover will play during the end-credits of Tim Burton‘s live-action remake, due out this month. You can hear a snippet of the cover below.

Mitchell Leib, president, music & soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, said that he and the filmmakers “wanted to create a version of ‘Baby Mine’ for the end of Burton’s live-action reimagining that was as artistic and interesting as the film itself.”

“Arcade Fire is an artist I’d pursued over the years—but this time I had Tim Burton,” said Leib. “I pitched the idea to Tim and his producer Derek Frey, and it turned out Arcade Fire is one of Tim’s all-time favorite artists. The rest is history…A brilliant, new, interesting, artistic and very original version of ‘Baby Mine’ now resides at the end of our new live-action Dumbo.”

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s,” said Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. “Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of ‘Baby Mine’], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Régine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are ‘so precious to me.’ Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

Sharon Rooney, who portrays Miss Atlantis in Dumbo, performs the version of “Baby Mine” heard in the film.

Dumbo arrives in theaters on March 29, 2019. The digital version of the Dumbo soundtrack will also be available that same day, and the physical CD is available April 5.