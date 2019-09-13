How many chilling crime dramas centering around a series of small-town deaths can you have? Never too many, as the Dublin Murders trailer proves, delivering to us yet another crime drama filled with resolutely creepy imagery and lots of woods. The Starz crime drama follows two detectives as they investigate the mysterious death of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, which may be connected to a series of unexplained child murders. Watch the Dublin Murders trailer below.

Dublin Murders Trailer

“We think the ones who get away are blessed, lucky. But what if the killed are the lucky ones?” Detective Rob Reilly (Killian Scott, Love/Hate) muses at the beginning of the trailer. So begins a disturbing case that only begets more disturbing imagery — including a blood-covered man engaging in some woodland rite and an ominous shot of a dog — in Dublin Murders, the new Starz series created by Sarah Phelps. Phelps executive produces the series alongside Euston Films’ Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos, as well as Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Veritas Entertainment’s Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, and Saul Dibb, who also serves as lead director.

Based on the novels by Tana French, The Likeness and In the Woods, the series is set in the early years of the new millennium at the height of Ireland’s Celtic Tiger financial boom. But amidst this economic success comes a series of seemingly unrelated murders, investigated by detectives Reilly and his partner, Detective Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene, Penny Dreadful).

Also starring in this series are Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame).

Here is the synopsis for Dublin Murders:

Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox find themselves dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Based on the books “In the Woods” and “The Likeness” by American-Irish writer Tana French, this psychological thriller features a cast of mostly Irish actors, including Killian Scott and Sarah Greene as the leads. The series follows the detectives, who put their friendship to the test, as they are pulled deeper into the intrigue and darkness that surrounds the case.

Dublin Murders premieres November 10, 2019 on Starz. The series will air simultaneously on the Starz app, Starz On Demand, and Starz Play across Europe and Latin America.