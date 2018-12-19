Everyone’s favorite inebriated Comedy Central series is back, with an even more star-studded cast for its sixth season.

Derek Waters’ Drunk History season 6 has released its first trailer ahead of its January premiere, and it has everything: Elijah Wood in a wig, Evan Rachel Wood rattling off a string of curse words, and returning Drunk History guest stars Will Ferrell, Vanessa Hudens, and Jack McBrayer giving their best over-the-top lip sync performances.

Drunk History Season 6 Trailer

As previously announced, the premiere episode of Drunk History season 6 will be devoted to a parody of the beloved Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid of the Dark called “Are You Afraid of the Drunk.” But there’s no fear of drunken shenanigans here, as things get even weirder and messier for this educational comedy show. The premiere episode stars Evan Rachel Wood as Mary Shelley, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein, Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s Monster and Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron, while Rich Fulcher narrates the Frankenstein themed episode

Comedy Central also revealed more of the line-up of stars appearing in the 14-episode season, which include:

Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Bilson as sisters Marge & Helen Callaghan knocking it out of the park in their reenactment of the start of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

and as sisters Marge & Helen Callaghan knocking it out of the park in their reenactment of the start of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Amandla Stenberg as Elizabeth Eckford, one of the nine African American students who were the first to attend Little Rock Central High School in 1957, also known as the Little Rock Nine .

as Elizabeth Eckford, one of the nine African American students who were the first to attend Little Rock Central High School in 1957, also known as the Little . Alison Brie & Sugar Lyn Beard as Thea Spyer and Edith Windsor, the married couple who fought for LGBTQ rights. After Spyer’s passing, Edith challenged the Defense of Marriage Act and won.

as Thea Spyer and Edith Windsor, the married couple who fought for LGBTQ rights. After Spyer’s passing, Edith challenged the Defense of Marriage Act and won. Josh Hartnett as Joachim Neumann who rescued his girlfriend and escaped to West Germany through the “Tunnel 57” under the Berlin Wall in 1964.

as Joachim Neumann who rescued his girlfriend and escaped to West Germany through the “Tunnel 57” under the Berlin Wall in 1964. Q’orianka Kilcher as LaNada Means, a student leader at UC Berkeley who organized the Third World Strike, which ultimately led to the development of the Ethnic Studies Program.

Drunk History premieres Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.