The time has come to summon another Dresden Files TV series. The fantasy-mystery series created by Jim Butcher previously hit the small screen in the form of a now-cancelled Sci-Fi Channel TV show. Now, Fox21 Television Studios have optioned the rights to attempt to bring Butcher’s books to life again. The book series follows private investigator/wizard Harry Dresden as he investigates supernatural goings-on in Chicago.

Deadline reports Fox21 Television Studios is working to turn The Dresden Files into yet another TV show. The book series by Jim Butcher kicked-off in 2000 with Storm Front. Since then, Butcher has penned 15 novels within the Dresden universe, as well as a wealth of short stories. There have also been graphic novels and a roleplaying game. And yes, there already was a Dresden Files TV series, which ran for one season in 2007.

Dresden Files TV Series

In the Dresden Files, magic is real, and so are vampires, demons, ghosts, faeries, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures. Harry Dresden is “the world’s only consulting wizard, accepting supernatural cases from both human and nonhuman clients, as well as the Chicago PD’s Special Investigation unit. As the series progresses, Dresden takes on an increasingly important role in the supernatural world at large, as he works to protect the general public, making getting by as a working wizard and private investigator difficult for him. He finds himself facing off against an increasing variety of creatures (including other wizards), while facing the realization that his various cases may all be tied together behind the scenes and that his role might be even greater than he is willing to admit.”

Other details from the books: “Large portions of the globe (such as much of Central and South America) are mentioned as being largely under the control of supernatural factions. The White Council is an organization of human wizards, noted to wield significant economic power in the world, along with their supernatural power. Each species in the series (humans, faeries, vampires, etc.) has its own political and societal rules and organizations. The human wizards depend on the White Council, while faeries may belong to either of two Faerie Courts, or none at all. Vampires may belong to any of four vampire courts.”

All of this sounds perfect for a TV series, which is probably what the producers of the previous TV series (one of whom was Nicolas Cage!) thought as well. That said, the 2007 show differed significantly from Butcher’s novels. “The show is not the books,” the author said. “It is not meant to follow the same story. It is meant as an alternate world, where the overall background and story-world is similar, but not all the same things happen. The show is not attempting to recreate the books on a chapter-by-chapter or even story-by-story basis.” Perhaps this new series will stick closer to the source material? And perhaps that will ensure success where the previous incarnation failed? Time will tell.