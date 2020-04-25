With everyone stuck inside their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, people are naturally going to get a little stir crazy. Many have taken to baking, embroidery, learning new skills, and trying to tame their bored children. The latter two, Pixar can help with. The studio’s artists have introduced a new “Draw With Pixar” video series which teach viewers how to draw your favorite Pixar characters and give your kids something to do during their quarantines.

Pixar artists are teaching fans how to draw fan-favorite characters from Cars, Toy Story 4, and the studio’s latest release, Onward, in a video tutorial series called “Draw With Pixar.” The artists who helped animate and create these characters show their processes to draw characters like Toy Story 4‘s Duke Caboom or Cars‘ Lightning McQueen, and encourage viewers to share their own creations on social media with the hashtag #DrawWithPixar.

Three drawing tutorial videos have been posted on Pixar’s YouTube page thus far, with more likely to come. The first comes Onward story supervisor Kelsey Mann, who gives a simple tutorial on how to draw the character Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Chris Pratt) from Onward. The latest Pixar release was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, getting dropped on video on demand and Disney+ early after theaters across the nation shuttered shortly after the comedy adventure hit theaters.

Pixar animator Emilie Goulet took the spotlight for the next video, which instructs viewers how to draw “Canada’s greatest stuntman,” the fan-favorite Keanu Reeves-voiced character Duke Caboom from Toy Story 4.

The last video comes from story supervisor Scott Morse, who shows how to draw Lightning McQueen from the Cars franchise.

All three artists have distinctly different drawing styles, but each of them give great tutorials for beginners learning to draw. It’s a sweet and simple little video series that should teach thousands a new skill, while keeping kids occupied. This way, parents can do more than plop their kids in front of Disney+ to watch Frozen II for the hundredth time, and engage in an activity that lets kids explore their creative bones wth their favorite characters.