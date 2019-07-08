The first look at the new Dracula is here for you to sink your teeth into, and it doesn’t disappoint. Claes Bang plays the infamous vampire in a new BBC TV series from Sherlock team Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis. Like seasons of Sherlock, the series will consist of three 90-minute episodes. Check out the Dracula TV series first look below…if you dare.

As far as first-looks go, I dig this. His face flecked with blood, his eyes rimmed with red, his fingernails long and nasty, Claes Bang looks pretty damn great as Dracula.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” Bang said (via Coming Soon). “I’m so excited that I get to dig into this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes, he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realize that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Dracula will tell the familiar story of the vampire count’s journey to 1800s Victorian London. I know there’s been approximately ten billion adaptations of Dracula, but I’m always up for more – if done well. Dracula has been adapted to TV before, and recently, too – in 2013, NBC aired a Dracula series starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the count. It was cancelled after one season.

Later seasons of Moffat and Mark Gattis’s Sherlock really went off the rails, but I remain a fan of the early seasons of the show, and am curious to see what the team brings to Dracula. “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero,” the pair said when the project was first announced.

Dracula is being developed for broadcast and release on BBC One and Netflix. No premiere date has been announced yet.