Benicio del Toro will be swiping more than hearts with his new role in the Dora the Explorer movie. The Sicario: Day of the Soldado actor is joining the Dora the Explorer cast as the villain Swiper the Fox, a fox famous for, well, swiping things.

Deadline reports that Del Toro will provide the voice for the villainous fox who always tries to undermine the titular young explorer. Because sure, this movie couldn’t get any weirder.

The movie adaptation of the children’s show, set to star Del Toro’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado co-star Isabela Moner in the title role, ages up the bilingual explorer to a teen girl who still inexplicably wears the same outfit and haircut as she did as a 7-year-old. Director James Bobin‘s (The Muppets) film follows the teen explorer as she embarks on a Goonies-style adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost Inca civilization. And apparently running into her old foe, a talking kleptomaniac fox, along the way. Maybe when the two reunite, this movie suddenly becomes Dora: Day of the Soldado.

Here is Paramount’s official synopsis for Dora the Explorer:

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Derbez plays Alejandro, a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the ragtag teenagers from the marauders. The cast also includes Micke Moreno (Escobar: Paradise Lost), in the role of cousin Diego; Nicholas Coombe(Midnight Sun) as Randy, a fellow high schooler who develops an immediate crush on Dora; Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as the school’s snooty class president, Sammy; and Adriana Barraza (Babel) as Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie. Temuera Morrison (Green Lantern) also stars as Powell.

Dora the Explorer is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.