Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action Dora the Explorer movie where Dora is much older than she ever was on the cartoon series, has a new trailer. In this new adventure film, young adult Dora, Boots the monkey, Diego, and more get caught up in a big, dangerous adventure. Lots of yelling and falling down follows. Watch the Dora and the Lost City of Gold trailer below.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Trailer

I remain a bit perplexed over Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The film is clearly geared towards a teen audience – which wasn’t the audience for the original animated series. Perhaps the reasoning is that everyone who watched Dora as a kid is a teen now? I can imagine some movie exec somewhere throwing that idea out there, and hoping it stuck. And it did! Because here we are. Here’s the synopsis:

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

I am definitely not the target audience for this film (there’s a fart joke, because of course there is), so I’ll try not to harp on it too much. And at the very least, I’m glad it exists because it gave us this glorious trailer moment:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hails from director James Bobin, director of The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. Nicholas Stoller, writer of Zoolander 2 (oh…), and Matthew Robinson, writer of Monster Trucks (uh…), penned the script. Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeff Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Danny Trejo star.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold helps close out the summer movie season on August 9.