Meet Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, and Crazy Jane, and Cyborg – the obscure characters featured in DC Universe’s new streaming series Doom Patrol. The first trailer is online, and you can see this unconventional superhero team in action below.

Doom Patrol Trailer

The Doom Patrol first appeared in live-action in the fourth episode of DC Universe’s Titans series, and because producer Greg Berlanti isn’t busy enough (I’m kidding, he’s one of the busiest producers on Earth), he decided to spin these characters off into their own show. These characters have been kicking around in the comics for decades, but they truly came into their own in the ’90s at DC’s Vertigo imprint, so they’re more in line with something like Preacher than with the god-like characters like Superman or Wonder Woman. The Doom Patrol comics often featured twisted plots and sad, odd heroes who essentially exist on the fringes of the DC universe. But as Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy proved, it is possible to translate an endearing bunch of weird, obscure comic book heroes into live-action success.

Timothy Dalton plays The Chief, a modern day mad scientist; Brendan Fraser voices Robotman, a former race car driver whose consciousness has been uploaded into a robotic body; Diane Guerrero plays Crazy Jane, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and each of her personalities has its own distinct superpower; Matt Bomer provides the voice of Negative Man, who has a “radioactive soul-self”; April Bowlby plays Elasti-Woman, who can manipulate her body at will; Joivan Wade plays Cyborg; and Alan Tudyk plays the villainous Mr. Nobody, “a living shadow able to drain the sanity of others.”

Here’s the official description of the series:

The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Doom Patrol premieres on the DC Universe platform on February 15, 2019.