The DC Universe continues to grow, tapping a lead for its latest TV series, Doom Patrol. The Doom Patrol cast has added Orange is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero in a series regular role for the live-action comic book series from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

Guerrero has been cast as Crazy Jane, the most powerful and unstable member of Doom Patrol‘s titular band of outcast superheroes, according to Deadline.

Described as an “unlikely hero,” Crazy Jane lives up to her name. The character, first introduced in 1989’s Doom Patrol Volume 2 by Grant Morrison and Richard Case, suffers from a severe case of multiple personality disorder, with each of her 64 distinct personas manifesting a different superpower. Morrison and Case based her character on the real-life Truddi Chase, who suffered from dissociative identity disorder, which caused her to split into 92 distinct personalities.

Guerrero is best known for her role as Maritza Ramos on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, for which she received three SAG awards. But she’s also appeared in The CW’s Jane the Virgin and the CBS comedy Superior Donuts. Guerrero has often been relegated to “sassy” supporting roles, so it will be a breath of fresh air to see her take on a meaty leading role like Crazy Jane.

Guerrero joins April Bowlby, who has already been cast as Elasti-Woman in the Doom Patrol cast. Written by Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol follows a band of outcasts united under one team by Cyborg.

Here is the logline for Doom Patrol, via Deadline:

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero). Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Carver executive produces Doom Patrol alongside Geoff Johns, Arrow-verse mastermind Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

Doom Patrol received a 13-episode order, and will go straight to streaming on DC Entertainment’s and Warner Bros. TV’s new DC Universe service. It is set to begin production this year for a 2019 premiere.