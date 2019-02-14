Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, and Crazy Jane, and Cyborg — all wildly different superheroes that you wouldn’t expect to see teamed up. But in Doom Patrol, they become a team of misfit heroes whose superhuman abilities are both a blessing and a curse.

The latest DC Universe original series is getting positive notices from critics for being a wacky and weird departure from the serious tone plaguing many superhero shows, but the latest Doom Patrol trailer has a pretty dark tone to it. The extended trailer goes into each member’s tragic backstory, each of which only made them “stronger” and “stranger.”

Doom Patrol Trailer

Learn all about how the team of unlikely superheroes came to be in this 4-minute extended trailer for Doom Patrol. The trailer traces back to the horrific accident that created Robotman (voiced byBrendan Fraser), a former race car driver whose consciousness has been uploaded into a robotic body; reveals how Negative Man (Matt Bomer), became a “radioactive soul-self;” shows how Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) went from big-screen actress to shapeshifter; reveals the experiment that gave Crazy Jane’s (Diane Guerrero) 64 different personalities their distinct superpowers; and shows the origin of Cyborg (Joivan Wade). The trailer is a little light on the backstory for Chief, the mad scientist who unites the team played by Timothy Dalton.

All in all, the trailer gives a full picture of the events of season 1, which finds the team reluctantly taking on the mantle of superhero to save the world from Alan Tudyk’s villainous Mr. Nobody.

In his review of the first few episodes of Doom Patrol, /Film’s Trey Mangum writes that DC Universe’s second original live-action series is a vast improvement from Titans. “Sometimes the underdog story can be played out, but that definitely isn’t the case with this series, ” he writes. “[T]he show is definitely off to a solid start and if you didn’t realize this before now — DC Universe means business.”

Here is the official synopsis for Doom Patrol:

DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Doom Patrol premieres on DC Universe on February 15, 2019 with new episodes following weekly.