An extended Doom Patrol season 2 trailer is here, providing a look at a new cavalcade of villains, including The Candlemaker, Doctor Tyme, Red Jack, and The SeX-Men. Being unfamiliar with Doom Patrol lore, none of those characters ring a bell with me, but they might with you, dear reader. The first three episodes of Doom Patrol season 2 will be released next week. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer

I’ve yet to check out Doom Patrol, but I’ve heard nothing but good things about the DC Universe show. The show follows “a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured.”

In season 2, “Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers. In addition to playing on DC Universe, the second season will also appear on the newly launched HBO Max. The first three episodes of season 2 will be available on June 25, with one new episode premiering every Thursday after.