Olivia Wilde is following up Booksmart, her critically acclaimed feature directorial debut, with a 1950s psychological thriller called Don’t Worry Darling .And if that alone didn’t have you excited, maybe this new casting announcement will do the trick. Wilde, who is both directing and starring in the movie, will be joined in front of the camera by Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Shia LaBeouf. Jump aboard the hype train and learn more details below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling cast now includes Florence Pugh (Little Women, Midsommar), Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), and Shia LaBeouf (Transformers, Honey Boy). This is my favorite type of news story: one that involves lots of people whose work I generally love coming together to tell an intriguing story.

We’ve known about this project for a while, but plot details are still largely being kept under wraps. THR says “the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.” Shane and Cary Van Dyke (Into the Dark) wrote the original script, which has since been rewritten by Katie Silberman (Booksmart, Set It Up).

Pugh is leading the ensemble as the housewife, and these story details seem to indicate that this might be a return to Midsommar mode for her. She had arguably one of the best 2019s of anyone in Hollywood, breaking out in a big way with the one-two-three punch of Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, and anything she makes now has vaulted into must-see territory.

We don’t know who the rest of the actors are playing, but LaBeouf is in the middle of a career comeback after last year’s performances in The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy. While he’s been in many period pieces, he’s never been in a period piece that’s also a psychological thriller, so I hope he’s able to really sink his teeth into his role and give us something unforgettable.

Pine is one of Hollywood’s most consistently solid leading men, and Wilde herself is an underrated actress, so I’m genuinely thrilled that all of these folks are joining forces for Don’t Worry Darling. It’s been a while since I’ve had a project like this to look forward to, and now I’ll be eagerly tracking this one until it debuts. Production is aiming to start as soon as it’s safe to begin filming again.