How’s this for a cast? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley. They’re all on board Don’t Look Up, a Netflix comedy from Adam McKay. Lawrence was already locked down for the project, and Blacnehtt and Morgan were previously announced as joining the cast. But now the cast has officially gotten even larger.

Netflix has just put together what is unquestionably their biggest cast ever for Don’t Look Up, a new comedy from Adam McKay. Several of the names above have been circling the project, but it looks like they’re all signed on now, according to Deadline. DiCaprio was a hold out for a while as he tried to figure out if he could fit both this and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon into his schedule. The answer: he could.

Netflix confirmed the cast in a Tweet, which you can see below.

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: ?Leonardo DiCaprio joins

?Jennifer Lawrence &

?Rob Morgan alongside

?Meryl Streep

?Cate Blanchett

?Jonah Hill

?Himesh Patel

?Timothée Chalamet

?Ariana Grande

?Kid Cudi

?Matthew Perry

?Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

There’s not much detail as to what characters all these people are playing, or how they even fit into the narrative. Are we talking big roles for all of these folks? Or are they going to pop-in for quick, amusing cameos? McKay has worked with big casts before – The Big Short and Vice are both loaded with actors, but neither of this film had this many stars. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge, but I’ll leave that problem to McKay and company to work out.

Don’t Look Up “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet earth.” McKay wrote the script and will produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick. When the project was first announced, Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films, said: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

Netflix first revealed the film back in February of this year, at which time they claimed production would begin in April. However, the coronavirus got in the way of those plans. But maybe it all worked out for the best, because surely that delay helped McKay lockdown this dream cast. No word yet on when we might see this thing, but with a cast this big, you can bet Netflix will aim for some sort of theatrical release – assuming movie theaters still exist by the time the pic is ready.