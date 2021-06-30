Our first real look at Don’t Breathe 2 is finally here in the form of a trailer. Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original film, is in the director’s chair this time, and Stephen Lang is back as Norman Nordstrom, AKA The Blind Man. The Blind Man once again has to deal with home invaders, but the characters busting into his house this time aren’t inept youngsters like the first film – they’re much more deadly. Watch the Don’t Breathe 2 trailer below.

Don’t Breathe 2 Trailer

In Don’t Breathe 2, The Blind Man is back, and he’s ready to murder a bunch of people all over again. The film is set eight years after the events of the first, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a generic retread. Here’s the synopsis:

In Don’t Breathe, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) was underestimated by everyone because of his blindness: he revealed an unflinching will to survive and get what he wants… but also a monstrous, evil side of his personality, as nothing – no person or conscience – will stand in his way. Now, in Don’t Breathe 2, eight years later, Nordstrom lives with 11-year-old Phoenix; he has recreated the family that was stolen from him by a drunk driver and has found the twisted justice he’s always felt was his due. When intruders once again come to his home, this time focused on Phoenix, Norman will reveal for a second time what’s hidden inside him… and again, it will be in new and unexpected ways.

I don’t want to judge a film before I see it, but I’m not entirely sure what to make of this scenario. Having the Blind Man protect a child sure makes him sound heroic, and that’s not how I would describe the character. But I also think they’re keeping plenty of surprises in store for when we finally get to see this thing.

Don’t Breathe 2 stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace, with Rodo Sayagues directing. The script comes from Fede Alvarez, who directed the first film, and Rodo Sayagues.

A Completely Different Story

“It came out of a place of trying to surprise ourselves and the audience,” Alvarez said of the sequel. “We didn’t want to do a sequel where it was ‘the same again, bigger.’ We are telling a completely different story that poses the same questions – how does the audience feel about this character and what he’s doing. Like any good thriller, it’s a riddle – every scene is a clue, and you have to put it together.”

“We realized there’s something that’s never been done before, which is to take the villain from a movie and tell his story in the front seat – to make him the protagonist of the sequel,” added Sayagues. “We thought that was a lot of fun – let’s give this guy a chance, let’s further explore his life and character, and let’s tell his story about what happened to him after the first movie…We’re expanding the character, dwelling deep into his heart and soul, into his psyche. What makes this guy unique?”

Don’t Breathe 2 opens on August 13, 2021.