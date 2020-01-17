‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Has a New Director

Looks like Don’t Breathe 2 is finally moving forward – with a new director. While original filmmaker Fede Alvarez is still on board as producer and co-writer, he’s handing directorial duties to Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the first film. Stephen Lang will return as the surprisingly deadly Blind Man, although plot details are still a mystery.

THR says Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote Don’t Breathe and the Evil Dead remake with Fede Alvarez, is set to make his directorial debut with Don’t Breathe 2. The first film involved a trio of burglars who break into the house of a blind man, thinking it’ll be an easy score. Unfortunately for them, the blind man, played by Stephen Lang, just happens to be an unstoppable killing machine. The sequel is said to be set “several years after the home invasion of the first movie, with the Blind Man living in quiet solace…until his past sins catch up to him.”

Alvarez, who helmed the first film, was previously mentioned as possibly directing the sequel. In 2018, he said: “Once I’m done with [The Girl in the Spider’s Web] we’re gonna start thinking of ways to bring that story to the screen. Me directing or me producing. It really depends on the time that we’ll have. I’m particularly excited about that because it’s a really different sequel, when it comes to sequels. It’s a very different approach and I’m excited about that.”

Just what makes this sequel “really different” remains to be seen, but it seems obvious that the plot isn’t going to be just a rehash of the Blind Man murdering a bunch of burglars all over again.

I thought the first Don’t Breathe was very entertaining…until it wasn’t. The first half of the film, with the burglars realizing what a big mistake they’ve made, was a lot of fun. However, the film then threw in a rather icky twist that kind of derailed the entire thing and turned a previously envigorating horror flick into something completely different, and less successful.

There’s no release date set yet for Don’t Breathe 2, but production is expected to begin this April.