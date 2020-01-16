Do you spend the entire runtime of a movie trying to pinpoint who that voice coming out of the CGI gorilla belongs to? Then Dolittle is just for you. The new family adventure film starring Robert Downey Jr. revives the classic character for a new generation, complete with CGI animals voiced by way overqualified actors. And Universal Pictures, who probably spent a lot of money getting those actors into the recording booths, is dropping a series of new Dolittle character featurettes to remind you of that all-star cast, which includes the likes of Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, John Cena, Octavia Spencer, Rami Malek, Marion Cotillard, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

Dolittle Character Featurettes

You ever wish for a movie where Rami Malek voices a cowardly gorilla? Dolittle is granting your very specific wish in a film that almost feels like a parody of that one John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch bit. But we as an audience are no strangers to celebrity stunt casting in thankless voiceover roles, especially as CGI has evolved so much that we never need to see a real animal on the screen again. Because how else will we get super-fun sequences like Robert Downey Jr. boxing with a gorilla?

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Gold, Syriana) from a screenplay by Gaghan, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, and a story by Thomas Shepherd. Based on on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting, Dolittle is the latest reboot of the series following Eddie Murphy’s 1998 films and takes larger inspiration from the Victorian Era-based book The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent and features additional voice performances from Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

Dolittle opens in theaters on January 17, 2019.