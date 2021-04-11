Over the years, Hasbro’s Marvel Legend brand has been releasing prop replicas of some of the biggest artifacts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s helmet, Thor’s hammer, and the Infinity Gauntlet have all been given the prop replica treatment. And now it’s time to bring a piece of Doctor Strange home with the new Eye of Agamotto prop replica, complete with removable Infinity Stone.

Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto Prop Replica

The Eye of Agamotto prop replica features a glowing green Time Stone, a cord to wear around your neck, and a stand to put it on display. It’s highly detailed and scaled to life-size, putting the power of the Sorcerer Supreme in the palm of your hands. The green Time Stone can also be removed from the prop replica, but just don’t give it to Thanos, unless of course you’ve already seen the future and know how it’s all going to play out.

Unlike some prop replicas, Marvel Legends has been producing a series that’s fairly affordable. Sure, they’re made from plastic instead of metal, but that’s what makes them cost so much less than the other prop replicas out there. Like Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet replica, the Eye of Agamotto features a weathered gold paint scheme designed to simulate a metallic build, so it doesn’t look like a cheap knock-off.

You can pick up Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto prop replica for just $49.99 (at Amazon or Entertainment Earth) and it will ship sometime in the late summer or early fall.