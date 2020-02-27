Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan and In the Heights‘ Anthony Ramos are uniting for a sci-fi comedy from the fine folks at Amblin. The flick features a script from Spenser Cohen and follows an asteroid miner and a woman trapped in an escape pod. I, for one, am sick and tired of all these Hollywood movies about asteroid miners – there’s one every week! But maybe this one will be a cut above the rest.

Deadline has the scoop on Distant, a new sci-fi comedy from Amblin starring Rachel Brosnahan and Anthony Ramos. Here’s the synopsis:

Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land), and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are producing, and Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct. The project was first announced with Ramos starring late last year, and now Brosnahan has come aboard. The film is the result of a spec script that Amblin put on the fast track, which means they’re pretty excited about this.

It would be nice to have an entertaining new sci-fi comedy. When’s the last great one you can remember – not counting stuff in the MCU, like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, or Thor: Ragnarok? Attack the Block, perhaps? That was in 2011. The World’s End? That’s a 2013 film. In other words, it’s been a while, so maybe Distant will get things back on track.

Ramos and Brosnahan are both well-liked performers, with Brosnahan’s work on Maisel earning her acclaim and awards, and Ramos’s role on Broadway in Hamilton launching him into stardom, with the actor set to lead this year’s In the Heights.

There’s no release date set yet for Distant, so keep an eye out.