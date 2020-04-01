Since 2008, Disneynature has released near a dozen and a half documentaries that focus on various ecosystems and the creatures who inhabit them. Traditionally, these movies arrive in theaters around Earth Day. But this year, Disney is bringing nature into your home with two new feature-length Disneynature documentaries arriving on Disney+ this week.

Elephant shines a light on an African elephant named Shani and her son Jimo as they make the journey across the Kalahari Desert. Meanwhile, Dolphin Reef heads into cooler territory under the sea to follow Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who is on the cusp of growing up.

Disneynature Elephant and Dolphin Reef Trailer

Elephant is narrated by Meghan Markle and directed by Mark Linfield & Vanessa Berlowitz while Dolphin Reef is narrated by Natalie Portman and directed by Alastair Fothergill & Keith Scholey. Both of the documentaries feature stunning footage of these creatures, ranging from the dusty, arid deserts marched through by elephants as they head to a green haven to the deep blue sea, rife with life across the ocean floor and all sorts of fish scurrying about.

These nature documentaries are a nice break from the rest of the offerings in the streaming world, especially since we’re supposed to be staying home as often as we can. We’re not likely to encounter elephants and dolphins very easily even when we’re out and about, so this will be a real escape to another place in the world.

Elephant and Dolphin Reef both hit Disney+ on April 3, 2020.