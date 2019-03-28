So you managed to get a ticket to Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and you have your entire plan worked out: on opening day, you’re going to visit the park dressed as Darth Vader, bust out a vape pen, lean over to your friends and say, “Hey look, I’m Darth Vaper” while exhaling a huge cloud of smoke from your mask.

Sorry pal, but Disney is here to crush your dreams. The company has announced that smoking will be banned at its theme parks in Florida and California starting on May 1, 2019 – and yes, that includes vaping.



According to the official Disney Parks website:

“Beginning May 1, smoking areas will no longer be present inside Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney District in California.”

To be clear, smokers will still be able to puff away outside the entrances to those areas and in several other spots on the resort properties.

This is the latest evolution of Disney’s policy. Smoking used to be allowed everywhere in the parks, then was limited to designated smoking areas, and now it’s becoming outlawed entirely. Presumably, the grown adults who are complaining online about how they’ll have to leave the park to get their nicotine fix have never heard of secondhand smoke and the effects it can have on children.

You can read more about some of the other changes to the park policies, including new rules about loose ice and stroller sizes, right here. If you need me, I’ll sure I’ll be buried in angry tweets from Disney-loving smokers for the rest of the day.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland in California on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 29, 2019.