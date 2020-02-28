Disneyland’s brand new Magic Happens parade has officially opened. This is the first new day-time parade at Disneyland in almost a decade, so to say we were excited is an understatement! In our latest Ordinary Adventures vlog, we bring you along with us as we experience Magic Happens for the very first time. SPOILER ALERT: WE LOVED IT! Hit the jump to see the video and learn about this new parade!

Disneyland’s Magic Happens Parade Video

The Magic Happens parade at Disneyland features Sorcerer Mickey as the leader, followed by Moana, Coco, Frozen 2, The Sword and The Stone, and our favorite Disney characters and Princesses! Besides all of the fun new parade floats, we LOVED the music co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall and have been humming the beat ever since the parade ended. Here are some fun facts about the new parade: