Disney+ Passes 86 Million Subscribers in Just Over a Year

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, it was revealed that there are now 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers. It’s been barely a year since The Walt Disney Company streaming service launched back in November of 2019, but Disney+ has already proven to be a major force in the Streaming Wars, and these numbers prove it’s only continuing to grow at a rapid rate.

As of December 2, 2020, Disney+ had 86.8 million subscribers across the globe. Back in October, that number was hovering around 73 million, so there’s been a significant uptick just in the past two months – and considering all of the major announcements that will be coming out of today’s presentation (and how the company has openly prioritized its pivot to streaming), this feels like just the tip of the iceberg for the subscriber numbers that may be acquired by this point next year.

