The Rise of the Resistance ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in Disney World and Disneyland in December and January, respectively, to wildly positive reception. The ride soon became the most popular attraction at the Disney Parks, with fans lining up for hours to get a chance to join the Resistance. Then, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, and Disney Parks closed for the fourth time in history. Only a few people to go experience Rise of the Resistance in that three-month window. But Disney has released a Star Wars Rise of the Resistance video that offers viewers the chance to experience the ride virtually, from the comfort of their homes.

Star Wars Rise of the Resistance Video

Disney has released a Rise of the Resistance POV video that is like experiencing the ride in reality — albeit, with more floating text. The video takes you through the 15-minute ride in three minutes, while sharing behind-the-scenes trivia about the attraction. It’s a thorough look at the Rise of the Resistance ride, even if it’s a shortened three-minute version of the 15-minute experience.

As /Film’s Peter Sciretta described in his review of Rise of the Resistance, the video takes guests on a mission with Resistance during an escape of a First Order Star Destroyer:

The journey begins on Batuu as you discover that First Order troops have landed on planet and are looking around Black Spire Outpost for a rebel spy. You might even have a personal interaction with Kylo, his Stormtrooper guards, or maybe the Resistance side of the equation: Rey, Chewbacca, or Vi. If you wander into the forested area along the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, you will discover the Resistance’s temporary encampment. This is where the real adventure begins. Guests make their way through a pathway leading them deeper into “the forest toward towering cliffs and the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization.” In a makeshift briefing room, BB-8 presents us with a holo-transmission from Rey, who has a plan to reunite with General Leia Organa. We hurry to board a nearby Intersystem Transport Ship (I-TS) on route to the new base, but we are spotted by a First Order Star Destroyer and captured. Arrested and interrogated by the Supreme Leader himself, we must find a way to escape thanks to our resistance cohorts. This is when the ride itself begins. We board eight-passenger First Order Fleet Transports (highly technological trackless vehicles) piloted by reprogrammed R5-series astromech droids. Traversing the labyrinth of the Star Destroyer, we will have run-ins with Kylo and his army of Stormtroopers. We might even come face-to-face with an AT-AT Walker. By the end of this ride, you will believe that blaster bolts are real. The climactic ending sequence takes place as we board escape pods that drop us back down to the planet of Batuu.

There’s no word yet on when Disneyland or Walt Disney World will open and allow Star Wars fans to experience the Rise of the Resistance ride for real. However, reports suggest that it could be as soon as June.