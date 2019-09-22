Christmas can come early for Disney fans who sign up for a Disney+ pre-order now. The forthcoming Disney streaming service is now available for pre-order, with a seven-day free trial beginning with the platform’s launch in November.

Disney is offering customers in the U.S. the option to sign up early for a monthly subscription to Disney+. The pre-order is now live for the general public on Disneyplus.com with both monthly and annual subscriptions available for purchase at $6.99 and $69.99, respectively. Those who pre-order now will get a seven-day free trial that starts with the launch of Disney+ in November.

However, those subscribers who want to purchase the $12.99 bundle — which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and an ad-supported Hulu subscription — should wait until the launch date on November 12, 2019, Disney said in a press release.

All subscription packages will automatically renew, according to Disney, but subscribers have an option to cancel any time before the renewal date. The seven-day free trial will also be available to all new Disney+ subscribers. Watch the teaser for the Disney+ pre-order below.

All of these and more, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Pre-order now (US only) and start streaming November 12: https://t.co/FY6oclaA8H pic.twitter.com/hUBXM60tzn — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 23, 2019

Disney has been heavily promoting its forthcoming streaming platform, with Disney+ subscription packages offered to select Disney membership holders, D23 attendees, and even for free. Lucky customers in the Netherlands also got a chance to peek an early beta version.

Within its first year, Disney+ is set to debut 25 original series and 10 original films including highly anticipated titles like The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the live-action Lady and the Tramp movie. The service will be packed with movies and shows from the Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20h Century Fox archives as well. You can see all that and more once Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.