Fans of Disney’s most beloved films have already had the chance to experience parts of those worlds in the company’s theme parks — going on theme park rides set in the Star Wars universe or taking pictures with their favorite Avengers characters. But entertainment company Secret Cinema is hoping to make the most “iconic” Disney movies even more immersive. Walt Disney has signed a multi-title agreement with Secret Cinema, the company behind immersive movie-based experiences, to adapt popular Disney films like The Pirates of the Caribbean, Tron, Avengers and Star Wars into immersive experiences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney fans can soon enter the world of their favorite Disney movies as they never have before. A new multi-title agreement between Disney and Secret Cinema will adapt some of Disney’s “most iconic films” into immersive experiences set to premiere in London later this year.

While details for which titles will be adapted are still under discussion, Secret Cinema will work with Disney’s StudioLAB, the House of Mouse’s tech-focused storytelling laboratory hub, to adapt the films into experiences. The first show will premiere in London later this year, but experiences are planned to be expanded to Los Angeles and New York, and perhaps throughout the globe.

“Working with The Walt Disney Studios is much more than access to a treasure trove of titles, it’s about bringing together a unique combination of skills and expertise to build ever more authentic and amazing experiences, raising the bar again for what we mean by ‘immersive cinema,’” said Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander.

According to THR, Secret Cinema’s immersive experiences convert “huge spaces into movie worlds where actors play out storylines and hero moments each night of the production.” The outlet adds:

“Audiences participate by becoming part of the show and story, from the moment they buy a ticket to when they are assigned a character and are transported into the preshow narrative. Filmgoers step into the world of the movie, becoming their character, and uncover secret storylines and participate as if they were inside the film itself.”

Immersive experiences have become all the rage lately, and a marketing tool that studios have increasingly turned to as box office profits continue to wane. Secret Cinema has seen success with past movie-themed experiences such as Moulin Rouge!, Blade Runner, Casablanca, Grand Budapest Hotel, Shawshank Redemption, Stranger Things and Alien. It has even adapted a few Disney-owned Star Wars titles before, under a previous deal, but this is the first exclusive deal with the House of Mouse it has signed.