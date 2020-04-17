This week, Disney revealed that it would be pulling back the curtain on its biggest Disney+ hit with a documentary series that would dive into the making of The Mandalorian. In an eight-episode series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, executive producer Jon Favreau would take viewers on a tour of the unique sets and cutting-edge technology used to make the beloved Star Wars series. But what exactly would those eight episodes cover? Disney has unveiled the details about the first four episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which cover the direction, the technology, and the legacy of the Star Wars franchise.

We’ve seen glimpses of the groundbreaking “StageCraft” technology used to the bring the series to life, but Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will finally show us the nuts and bolts of how that cutting-edge technology works. Each chapter of the eight-episode series will explore “a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.” Now Disney has revealed what exactly each of the first four episodes of the docuseries will cover. See the episode descriptions below.

Episode 101 “Directing”

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Episode 102 “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ STAR WARS.

Episode 103 “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Episode 104 “Technology”

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

The most anticipated episode will surely be episode 4, which dives into the groundbreaking Stagecraft tech, which combines practical and digital effects in an unprecedented way. Favreau has spent the past decade pioneering digital technology in filmmaking, so it will be exciting to see how he actually achieved that with The Mandalorian.

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a Disney press release. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, 2020. New episodes will stream every Friday.