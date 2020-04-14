We’re all in this together — from at least six feet apart. Disney has enlisted Disney Channel and Disney movie stars in a star-studded Disney Family Singalong set to air this week on ABC. The socially-distanced singalong event will reunite High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, along with other cast members of the beloved Disney Channel movie to perform “We’re All in This Together,” while mega-stars like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, Disney legends like Moana star Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Menken join in for a medley of Disney classics.

ABC announced that The Disney Family Singalong will unite all stars Disney in a socially distanced singalong event. Entertainment Weekly reports that the cast of High School Musical will make a long-awaited (digital) reunion with a performance of the 2006 TV film’s final song “We’re All in This Together” — an inspiring, if somewhat ironic, way to kick off the singalong this Thursday, April 16 on ABC.

Tisdale, Hudgens, and High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, will be joined by Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and other Disney Channel stars including Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, and Milo Manheim. While High School Musical lead Zac Efron couldn’t join for the performance, Ortega told Deadline that he will be sending a message during the special.

But this isn’t just a Disney Channel extravaganza. Major pop stars like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, as well as Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Emmy nominee Darren Criss are among the star-studded list. It wouldn’t be a singalong without longtime Disney composer and Legend Alan Menken or actual Disney princess Auli’i Cravalho, who is set to sing the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Other Disney classics set to be performed are “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast live-action stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Lovato and Michael Bublé, Grande singing “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules, and Darren Criss doing his cover of “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth (who will perform a vocal warm-up), Jordan Fisher, Thomas Rhett, and John Stamos.

Here are some more performances to expect (via EW):

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli?i Cravalho

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.