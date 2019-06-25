Your new Disney Princess and Prince may be Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield. The two actors are in talks to star in an untitled Disney+ fairy tale movie, which will be helmed by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before director Susan Johnson and written by Cat Vasko. The Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney princess scene may just get a whole lot weirder.

LaKeith Stanfield, Disney Prince? We could see it, considering how the Sorry to Bother You star has become the de facto prince of Netflix romantic-comedies — or at least, the dreamy ex-boyfriend (seriously, it’s starting to become a typecast for him in films like Someone Great and The Incredible Jessica James). But it seems like he may be moving over to Disney+, according to a report from Deadline which revealed that Stanfield and Cooke are both in talks to star in an untitled fairy tale project for the streaming service based on a screenplay by Cat Vasko.

Mad Chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson are producing the project, which Johnson has signed on to direct.

But while plot details and a title remain unknown, Disney and fairy tail immediately call to mind Disney’s most beloved classic films and the string of Disney princesses that they’ve produced. Cooke, who’s proven to be a rising independent star in films like Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and the dark comedy Thoroughbreds, could certainly fit the bill, having played a spunky heroine in the Steven Spielberg sci-fi film Ready Player One last year. Stanfield too is a scene-stealing talent, with films like Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, and the award-winning FX series Atlanta under his belt. They would make a compelling pair, though we don’t know yet if they’re playing leads, or even romantic leads. But Johnson’s presence suggests that this could be a romantic fairy tale film, with Disney potentially building out a rom-com collection on Disney+ to appeal to the crowds that made To All the Boys, The Kissing Booth, Set It Up, and Always Be My Maybe such smash successes on Netflix.

Could Disney+ be the new home for kid-friendly rom-coms? We’ll have to wait and see.