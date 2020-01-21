Baby Yoda’s world domination is nigh. The cute little green critter will soon be gracing the screens of Disney+ subscribers in Europe, as the Disney-owned streaming service finally makes its way to the continent. Starting in March, Disney+ is coming to the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, with other European markets to receive the streaming service through the summer.

Disney announced that Disney+ is finally coming to Europe, four months after the streaming service launched in the U.S. in November. The first European markets to receive Disney+ are the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, 2020. Other European countries, like Belgium, Portugal, and the Nordics, will get the service in summer 2020.

Disney+ was originally scheduled to launch in Europe on March 31, but Disney has moved up the date, apparently by the sheer level of demand for Baby Yoda. But the breakout star of The Mandalorian aside, the streaming service is a haven for Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar fans, with a massive back catalogue of more than 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes available, as well as a slew of weird titles that most have never heard of before. There are, of course, also the buzzy originals like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a live-action Lady and the Tramp, and far too many more to name.

As in the U.S., Disney+ will be available on all major platforms in Europe, including smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming media players. The service will cost £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year in the U.K., and €6.99 per month, or €69.99 per year.

Since Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, followed a week later by Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico, the service has shot to the top of most popular streaming platforms, giving giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime a run for their money.