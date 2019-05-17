Disney recently unveiled a whole slew of original programming for Disney+, their upcoming streaming service. But they’re by no means done. The House of Mouse just dropped info on three new animated shorts that will debut next year. The shorts come from people who worked on Disney pics like Bolt, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, and more.

Disney+ is definitely going to give Netflix a run for it money. The Disney streaming service will be loaded with a wealth of original content set in the world of Star Wars, Marvel and more, as well as classic Disney content. And by 2020, they’ll also be debuting three new animated shorts. Disney often gives new animators a chance to showcase their talents in shorts – some of which end up playing in front of Disney theatrical releases. With Disney+, they now have yet another home for them. The Disney+ shorts are part of Disney’s Short Circuit program, in which “anyone at the Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original short film with the support of the Studio and their fellow artists.”

Here’s what Disney+ has in store so far, per Oh My Disney:

Jing Hua (Flower in the Mirror)

The first short comes from director Jerry Huynh, a technical director at Walt Disney Animation Studios. He’s worked on some of our favorite films like Moanaand Ralph Breaks the Internet, so we can only anticipate his short Jing Hua will bring something magical to Disney+!

Just a Thought

Just a Thought is a short inspired by those awkward pre-teen years we all went through, and the newspaper comics that director Brian Menz grew up loving. With such credits on Disney favorites like Bolt, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph,Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, we’re certain his short is one we’re going to love!

Exchange Student

Natalie Nourigat also worked on Ralph Breaks the Internet most recently, but launched her professional career drawing comics. We’re hoping to see some of Natalie’s love of comics in the art style of her short Exchange Student.

These titles will be available to stream in spring 2020. I can only imagine more will be announced as time goes on.

Disney+ is set to launch November 12, 2019.