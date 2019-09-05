In part 2 of Disenchantment, Dreamland is going to hell. Literally. The second part of Disenchantment season 1 is coming soon to Netflix, which has released an official trailer for Matt Groening‘s animated fantasy-comedy series. Part 2 picks up immediately after the events of part 1, where things have turned a little…rocky for the residents of Dreamland. It’s up to Bean (Abbi Jacobson) to save her kingdom, and she may have to venture into the depths of hell to do it. Watch the Disenchantment part 2 trailer below.

Disenchantment Part 2 Trailer

This next chapter of Disenchantment,which will be comprised of at least 20 more episodes, will delve deeper “into the un-fairytale’s mythology” as it “explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland.”

Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking princess Bean as well as her spunky elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. But their fun misadventures take a turn for the serious when the end of the first half of season 1 indeed saw the death of a major character while chaos descended upon Dreamland. But perhaps death isn’t all that bad for the residents of Dreamland, who have instead been turned to stone. Bean now must find a way to save her people and rescue her friends, all while warding off her evil mother.

The voice cast will feature the return of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West and Maurice LaMarche, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, and Tress MacNeille.

Disenchantment Part 2 returns to Netflix on September 20, 2019.