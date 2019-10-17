Emily Dickinson is a woman ahead of her time, quite literally in the case of the upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Hailee Steinfeld as the legendary female poet. Dickinson is a coming-of-age comedy series set in the mid-1800s that is all about those anachronisms, Steinfeld and her co-stars happily sling around words like “dude,” and “gross.” But it certainly makes Dickinson stand out from the crowd of stuffy biographical dramas — that and seeing John Mulaney rock an old-timey beard as Henry David Thoreau. Watch the new Dickinson trailer below.

Dickinson Trailer

Featuring yet another hip contemporary song that can be bought on iTunes (corporate synergy!), the new Dickinson trailer spotlights Emily Dickinson’s struggles with societal pressures as the empowering “Grrrl Like” by Dope Saint Jude plays. Scorned for her ideas by her peers, and told by her parents that girls should only receive a limited education, Emily turns to poetry to let her imagination fly. She may be a woman ahead of her time but soon time will be her mistress, Wiz Khalifa‘s Death tells her: Emily Dickinson is a name that will live on and allow her to become immortal through her poems.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. A bearded John Mulaney also appears for a hot minute in a recurring role as Henry David Thoreau.

Here is the synopsis for Dickinson:

“Dickinson” is a coming-of-age story told through the lens of Emily Dickinson that finds her to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era. Set in the 19th century, the series explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a rebellious young poet who was ahead of her time.

Dickinson premieres on the Apple TV app when the Apple TV+ streaming service launches November 1, 2019.